The man worked as a project assistant at IIT Madras. (file photo)

A 22-year-old engineer was found dead inside the campus of IIT Madras in Chennai this morning. Preliminary investigations reveal that the man, who worked as a project assistant, died by suicide.

"The man has been identified as Unnikrishnan. He was on a project at IIT Madras. He has left a note saying he was unable to cope with work," a police official said.

The body has been sent to a government hospital for autopsy, news agency ANI reported.

Further details are awaited.