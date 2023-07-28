'Engaging In Theatrics': Jagdeep Dhankhar, Derek O'Brien Face Off In Parliament

The Trinamool MP said he was demanding a serious discussion on the Manipur issue.

After a week of sloganeering and repeated disruptions over the Manipur violence issue, the Rajya Sabha witnessed a marked escalation in the form of a showdown between Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and Trinamool Congess MP Derek O'Brien today.

The chairman accused the TMC MP of making "engaging in theatrics" a habit, inviting a strong objection from Mr O'Brien, who said he was quoting the rules of the House and demanding a serious discussion on Manipur.

The spat occurred when Mr Dhankhar was addressing the members of the House and pointing out that the repeated disruptions in the House do not evoke respect among the people. He also spoke of how he was getting inputs from all over, indicating "alarming concern" over the situation in the House.

"I have received 47 notices today under Rule 267 with respect to expression of their concern over the prevailing situation in Manipur. This is a situation that I have countenanced during the entire week," the Chairman said

"I get inputs from all over, they indicate worrisome, alarming concern. I would therefore appeal to the wisdom of the House to rise above partisan interests and work in a manner so that a short-duration discussion, which I have agreed to, can take place," Mr Dhankhar said.

When the Chairman was pointing to the precedent of very few Rule 267 notices being accepted and stating that the entire nation looks at proceedings in Parliament, he was interrupted by Mr O'Brien, who said "we are aware of this".

Things escalated quickly after that, with the Chairman asking Mr O'Brien to "lend your ears and take your seat". When the TMC MP continued to speak, Mr Dhankhar said, "Mr Derek O'Brien, it has become your habit to engage in theatrics. You rise every time, you think it is your prerogative. The minimum thing which you can exemplify is to show respect to the chair. If I am saying something, you rise and create theatrics."

This invited a strong reaction from the TMC MP, who said, "Theatrics? I object to the word theatrics. I am only quoting the rules of the House. We want a serious discussion on Manipur under Rule 267, which is a key emergency provision, given the seriousness of the issue"

An angry Rajya Sabha chairman then asked Mr O'Brien not to thump the table. "Don't thump it. It is not theatrics. I will call the leaders. We can't suffer this."

Mr Dhankhar then adjourned the House till Monday even as the visibly angry MP continued to wave his hands and speak

The opposition has been pressing for a discussion under Rule 267, which gives a Rajya Sabha MP special power to suspend the pre-decided agenda of the House, with the approval of the Chairman.

Motions moved under this rule have rarely been accepted. Parliamentary records show that discussions under the rule were allowed only 11 times between 1990 and 2016. The last instance was in 2016, when then Chairman Hamid Ansari had allowed a debate on the "demonetisation of currency".

The government has refused a discussion under Rule 267 and offered to discuss the issue under Rule 176, which allows for a short-duration discussion, but has no provision for a formal motion or voting.