Probe Agency Seeks 14 Days' Custody Of Actor Leena Maria Paul, Partner In Extortion Case

Extortion case: Leena Maria Paul and Sukesh Chandrasekhar are currently in judicial custody. (File)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has sought 14 days' custody of actress Leena Maria Paul and her partner Sukesh Chandrasekhar in connection with a Rs 200 crore extortion case.

The probe agency had arrested them in the extortion racket that was being run from a Delhi jail, under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Mr Chandrasekhar and Ms Paul, along with several other accused earlier arrested by Delhi Police in the case, are currently in judicial custody.

Recently, two other accused Pradeep Ramdani and Deepak Ramnani were arrested in the case.

A Delhi Court had on Friday accepted ED's application to first question the couple in Central Jail, Tihar and if required, arrest them in the money laundering case.

Mr Chandrasekhar is accused of extorting Rs 200 crore from the wife of a businessman who is currently in jail on charges of cheating and money laundering.