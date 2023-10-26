Central Agency Searches Rajasthan Congress Chief's Home Weeks Before Polls

Govind Singh Dotasara is the Congress' Rajasthan state unit chief (File).

The Enforcement Directorate is searching the Jaipur and Sikar homes of Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasara in connection with the alleged leak of exam papers last year for recruitment of government school teachers.

Agency officials, accompanied by personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force, are also searching premises linked to Omprakash Hooda, an independent lawmaker holding the Mahuwa Assembly seat, and who has been given a Congress ticket for next month's election.

Shortly after news of the searches, and news that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's son, Vaibhav, has been summoned in a foreign exchange violations case, Mr Gehlot posted on X, accusing the opposition BJP of trying to stop his government from launching schemes to help women and the poor.

"Date 25/10/23: Congress launches guarantees for women of Rajasthan

Date 26/10/23: ED raid on Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Ji Dotasara (and) Summons to my son Vaibhav Gehlot to appear in ED.

Now you can understand what I have been saying that ED (is acting daily) inside Rajasthan because BJP does not want that women, farmers and poor (to) get benefit of the guarantees by Congress."

This morning's searches come after the interrogation of Rajasthan Public Service Commission member Babulal Katara, who is accused of leaking the exam papers and has been arrested.

Last week the agency seized Rs 12 lakh in cash and "incriminating" documents in raids at seven more locations, including residential premises of Congress leader Dinesh Khodaniya and others.

Overall, raids have recovered an estimated Rs 24 lakh in case, the ED has said.

Mr Khodaniya told PTI the agency's actions are "politically motivated". He also spoke of plans to file a defamation case against BJP Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena for claiming he has links to Rajasthan Public Service Commission member Babulal Katara, who was arrested in September.

The ED inquiry stems from police cases filed against the accused that state they "in connivance with each other, leaked the paper... (and) provided it to candidates for Rs 8-10 lakh per candidate".

The agency has since taken over the cases filed by state police, and, in September, also arrested one Anil Kumar Meena, who allegedly supplied it to candidates via his criminal syndicate.

The controversy has been played up by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who this month attacked the Ashok Gehlot government and accused it of ruining the future of "lakhs of youth in Rajasthan".

Speaking in Jodhpur, he also referred to a "red diary" and claimed it contains "every black act of corruption by the Congress" and declared the BJP, if elected, would expose its rivals' illegal actions.

Mr Gehlot, who has joined other opposition leaders in commenting on central agencies' action in poll-bound states, has been defiant over the allegations against his government and counterattacked by saying the PM "can't see faces of people that have turned red due to price rise..."

The "red diary" has become a major talking point ahead of the Rajasthan election, particularly after Congress MLA Rajendra Singh Gudha - sacked over remarks critical of the Gehlot government - waved a red-coloured diary he claimed could "expose" Mr Gehlot.

