"Black Deeds In Red Diary": PM Attacks Gehlot Government In Rajasthan

PM Narendra Modi addresses a BJP campaign in Rajasthan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today tore into Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over stagnant development in the state for the past five years. Ahead of the assembly election, the BJP has started a high-octane campaign to unseat the ruling Congress, with PM Modi leading the BJP battle formation.

"The lotus will bloom in Rajasthan," PM Modi said, referring to the BJP's election symbol.

He brought up the Rajasthan "red diary" controversy, saying all "black deeds" are hidden in that diary.

The red diary had led to dramatic scenes in the Rajasthan assembly in July, when MLA Rajendra Singh Gudha said it could "expose" Mr Gehlot. Mr Gudha had alleged the diary belonged to Dharmendra Rathore, a close aide of the Chief Minister, and contained details of pay-offs made by the Gehlot camp to MLAs, independents and others to save his government during the 2020 rebellion led by Sachin Pilot.

"All the black deeds are in the red diary and everyone's involved in corruption and cuts. Why would anyone invest in such a state? Someone was beheaded, and the government didn't do anything. Why would anyone invest if such an atmosphere exists in the state? The Congress is giving criminals a free-hand... A government that can't protect the dignity of women should be removed," PM Modi said.

The Rajasthan assembly election is scheduled later this year. The ruling Congress is in direct contest against the BJP. Both parties have been forming government in Rajasthan in alternate terms every election since 1993.

The BJP's Rajasthan majorly focusses on stopping crime against women and empowering them. The party has often alleged the Congress in Rajasthan has done little for women.

"For many years, women had been waiting for 33 per cent reservation in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. I have not done this, but the power of your vote achieved it," PM Modi said in his 32-minute speech at the 'Parivartan Sankalp' rally in Jaipur.

He reached Jaipur after addressing a rally in Bhopal. Madhya Pradesh is also among the five states where assembly election will be held later this year.

Before addressing the gathering in Jaipur, PM Modi paid floral tributes to BJP's ideologue Deendayal Upadhyay on his birth anniversary.

In 2018, the Congress won 99 seats while the BJP took 73 seats in the 200-member assembly. The Congress then formed government with the support of independents and the Bahujan Samaj Party.