Enforcement Directorate Raids Supertech Premises In Money Laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today conducted raids on multiple premises of real estate group Supertech in connection with a money laundering investigation, officials said.

They said at least nine premises of the builder group and its promoters were being searched by the agency in the National Capital Region.

The Supreme Court had on August 31 ordered the demolition of the twin towers of the Supertech Group in Noida, which had come up in violation of building bylaws.

It had set a three-month timeline for the demolition, which ends on November 30.

The case pertains to the realty firm constructing two 40-storey towers illegally on its Emerald Court housing project premises with over 900 flats and 21 shops in the towers.

Residents of the housing project claimed that their consent was not taken for the twin towers, which were being built in violation of norms, and moved court.

The Allahabad High Court had in 2014 ordered the demolition of the twin towers with the Supreme Court upholding the verdict in 2021.

