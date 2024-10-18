Probe Agency Raids MUDA Office In Corruption Case Involving Siddaramaiah

The Enforcement Directorate has entered the city office of the Mysuru Urban Development Authority, which is at the heart of an alleged land scam involving Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his family. A dozen ED officials are meeting MUDA Commissioner Raghunandan and other officials, including those from the Special Land Acquisition Office.

It is likely the federal agency - which is investigating money laundering charges against the Chief Minister and his family - may seize certain documents, sources told NDTV. The ED, sources said, will investigate all officials involved in the alleged 50-50 corruption ratio within the city body.