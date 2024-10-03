Siddaramaiah Tampered With MUDA Case Evidence, Alleges Fresh Complaint

Siddaramaiah said yesterday his wife's decision to return the plots was her own. (File)

A fresh complaint has been filed against Siddaramaiah for allegedly destroying evidence in an alleged land scam case involving the Chief Minister's wife. The complaint, which also names the Chief Minister's son Yathindra, was filed before the Enforcement Directorate by Pradeep Kumar, one of the complainants in the MUDA case.

It also alleges the involvement of Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) officials in the destruction of evidences and requested an investigation.

The allegations come a day after Siddaramaiah's wife BN Parvathi offered to return plots of land in prime areas of Mysuru, which have been at the centre of the alleged scam. MUDA has agreed to take the plots back.

Siddaramaiah said yesterday his wife's decision to return the plots was her own and that they were "affected by political conspiracy".

The MUDA case pertains to 14 plots of land in Vijayanagar Phase 3 and 4 in Mysuru that were allotted to Ms Parvathi as compensation against 3.16 acres of land in Kesare village near the city. This had caused a loss of Rs 45 crore to the state, an anti-corruption activist had alleged and filed a complaint.

The allegations sparked a massive political row in Karnataka with the BJP demanding Siddaramaiah's resignation and the Governor allowing the Lokayukta to prosecute the Chief Minister.

Siddaramaiah, who was the Chief Minister when the allotment was made by MUDA, had denied the charges against him and his wife, and refused to step down.