Enforcement Directorate Names Hafiz Saeed, Pak Aide In Charge Sheet In Terror Funding Case

Falah-i-Insaniyat Foundation is a Pak-based terror organisation founded by Hafiz Saeed, ED said (File)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday said it has filed a charge sheet against Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) founder Hafiz Saeed, one of his Pakistani associates, a Delhi-based hawala dealer and others in connection with a money laundering probe linked to an alleged terror financing case.

The agency's case is based on a National Investigation Agency (NIA) complaint filed against the accused and Pakistan-based organisation Falah-i-Insaniyat Foundation (FIF).

"The prosecution complaint (charge sheet) has been filed against Indian national Mohd Salman, Hafiz Muhammad Saeed (founder of LeT, Jamaat-Ud-Dawa and Falah-i-Insaniyat foundation), his deputy Shahid Mehmood, a Dubai-based Pakistani Mohd Kamran and Mohd Salim alias mama, a Delhi-based hawala operator under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in an ongoing investigation linked to a terror financing case," the ED said in a statement.

Mohd Salman has been found to be involved in receiving funds from FIF operators and his associates through the hawala (illegal funds transfer) channel, the agency claimed.

"FIF is a Pakistan-based terror organisation established by Jamat-ud-Dawa. It was founded by Hafiz Saeed," it said.

FIF has been designated as a terrorist organisation by the United Nations in March, 2012 while Hafiz Saeed is already a UN-designated global terrorist.

"The FIF is nothing but a front end organisation of JuD and LeT that was formed to evade security and sanctions. The Indian government has designated FIF as a terrorist organisation in August, 2016."

"LeT seeks to raise funds and build network through FIF for further terror activities," it said.

The ED said its probe found "funds were re-routed from Pakistan to Dubai and further to India through hawala channels."

"Mohd Salman was the recipient of funds sent by Mohd Kamran and his associates Abdul Aziz Behlim and Arif Gulambashir Dharampuria in Dubai," it said.

"With respect to the inflow of funds from Dubai, the quantum of funds that Mohd Salman was receiving from Mohd Kamran and his associates in Dubai through hawala channels has been quantified on the basis of emails, receipts and registers maintained by accused."

"Mohd Salman used the funds, received from abroad, for construction of Masjid at Uttawar in Palwal district of Haryana and for conducting the marriage of poor girls in and around this village," it said.

The agency had earlier attached immovable property of Salman worth Rs 73.12 lakh in Delhi in the case.

Salman and Mohd Salim are at present in judicial custody.

The US Department of State had called FIF an alias of LeT in November, 2010.

"This was done with an intention to stem the flow of finances and resources through FIF to LeT and also to prosecute those who knowingly provide funds and material support to these terror organisations."

"The humanitarian front, religious and charity work being projected by FIF are only to create disguise in the minds of people and states. Their main aim is to provide and collect funds, to create network, sleeper cells and to motivate youth to join terrorism," the ED said.