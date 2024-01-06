Probe Agency Arrests Trinamool Leader Day After Attack On Officers

ED and CRPF officers were attacked by a mob in Bengal on Friday

The Enforcement Directorate has made another arrest in the alleged ration scam in West Bengal. Earlier, the agency had arrested Trinamool Congress minister Jyotipriya Mullick in connection with the case.

Now, the agency has arrested former Bongaon municipality chairman Shankar Adhya in connection with the case.

Yesterday, a team of Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officers accompanying them were attacked in Sandeshkhali by a mob, believed to be supporters of Trinamool leader Shah Jahan Sheikh.

"ED team with CRPF personnel was attacked by 800-1,000 people with an intention to cause death as these people were carrying weapons such as lathis, stones and bricks," the ED said in a statement.

The arrested Trinamool leader Sankar Adhaya was brought to the ED's regional headquarters in Kolkata's Salt Lake. His medical test will be done today and he will be taken to a court.

The Governor last night summoned top Bengal officials to meet him over the attack on the ED officers.

"It is a ghastly incident. It is alarming and deplorable. It is the duty of a civilised government to stop barbarism and vandalism in a democracy. If a government fails in its basic duty, then the Constitution of India will take its course," Governor CV Anand told news agency ANI on Friday.

The attack on ED officers marked a big escalation in the friction between the government led by Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the ED, a central agency that the Opposition parties have time and again accused of working in a biased manner.

In a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah, Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar sought an investigation by the anti-terror group National Investigation Team (NIA).

BJP's Suvendu Adhukari, who is the Leader of Opposition in Bengal, took direct aim at Ms Banerjee over law and order issues in her state. "... Due to Mamata Banerjee's assurance and encouragement, criminals like Sheikh Shahjahan have assembled Rohingya to work as his henchmen and establish a reign of terror," Mr Adhikari said in a post on X.

The ED officers had to leave their vehicles and take autorickshaws and two-wheelers to reach a safe place out of Sandeskhali.