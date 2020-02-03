Enforcement Directorate Again Gets Custody Of DHFL Chief In Iqbal Mirchi Case

The court accepted the request and remanded Wadhawan to the ED's custody till February 7.

A special court on Monday again remanded Kapil Wadhawan, chairman and MD of Dewan Housing Finance (DHFL), to the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) till February 7 in connection with a money laundering case also involving gangster Iqbal Mirchi.

Kapil Wadhawan, 46, was arrested on January 27 by the Enforcement Directorate under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) as he was allegedly not cooperating in the probe and was "untrustworthy" in his dealings and statements made to the agency.

After his arrest, he was produced before a special PMLA court which sent him in the Enforcement Directorate's custody for two days and later extended his remand till January 31.

He was admitted to the state-run J J Hospital here on January 31 due to ill health following which the special court sent him to judicial custody till February 3. Kapil Wadhawan was on Monday produced before the court where the ED again sought his custody for a period of five days for interrogation.

The court accepted the request and remanded Wadhawan to the Enforcement Directorate's custody till February 7.

According to the Enforcement Directorate, Kapil Wadhawan was instrumental in siphoning off huge amounts of money as part of an illegal deal between Iqbal Mirchi, alias Iqbal Memon, and the Wadhawans, DHFL's promoters.

The agency claims that in 2010, the Wadhawans executed a deal with Iqbal Mirchi to purchase the three properties owned by the gangster in central Mumbai.

According to the Enforcement Directorate, a sum of Rs 12,773 crore was siphoned out of DHFL fraudulently under the pretext of providing loans to one lakh fictitious individual customers using 79 paper companies.

A part of this loan was used to make payments to Iqbal Mirchi, who died in 2013 in London, it said.

Iqbal Mirchi's Mumbai properties have been called as proceeds of crime by the Enforcement Directorate. His three properties were sold to Sunblink Real Estate Pvt Ltd, a company linked to the Kapil Wadhawan brothers, Kapil and Dheeraj, the central agency said.

The agency has alleged Kapil Wadhawan "diverted" funds from DHFL to shell companies and later these dubious entities got amalgamated with Sunblink to "cover" alleged diversion of loans acquired from the housing finance firm.

The Enforcement Directorate has filed a criminal case against Iqbal Mirchi, his family members and others to probe money laundering charges for alleged illegal dealings in purchase and sale of costly real estate assets in Mumbai.

Iqbal Mirchi was alleged to be the right-hand man of global terrorist Dawood Ibrahim in drug trafficking and extortion crimes.