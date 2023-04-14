'Encounters In The Name Of Religion': Asaduddin Owaisi Targets BJP

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi slammed the BJP over latest encounters in UP and Haryana.

Attacking the BJP for conducting encounters "in the name of religion", AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday sought to know whether those who burnt to death the two youth in Haryana would also be killed in an encounter.

Mr Owaisi, who was addressing a gathering at Nizamabad in Telangana, referred to the killing of Junaid and Naseer in Haryana, allegedly by cow vigilantes in February this year.

"Whose government is in power in Haryana? Are houses not being bulldozed? Are encounters not done by firing bullets?... will you shoot at those who killed Junaid and Naseer?" he asked.

"... you do encounter in the name of religion. Can you eliminate the killers of Junaid and Naseer? You will not do. So far, one has been caught and nine disappeared," he said.

Reacting to the killing of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed's son during an exchange of fire with the UP police, he said the law was being torn to shreds with such so-called encounters.

"You want to do an encounter of the Constitution. You want to weaken the rule of law. Then what the courts, CrPC, IPC, judges, public prosecutor are for?" the AIMIM leader questioned.

"If you decide that we will do justice with bullets, then close down courts. What will judges do? Rule of law should prevail... This is the work of court. Not yours. You nab the criminal. You get punishment for a criminal," Mr Owaisi said.

Atiq Ahmad's son Asad and an accomplice, both wanted in 2005 BSP MLA Umesh Pal murder case, were killed in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Police in Jhansi today.

