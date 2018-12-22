Encounter Underway In Jammu And Kashmir's Pulwama

The encounter is taking place in Tral area in Pulwama district. (Representational image)

Security forces are engaged in a gunfight with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Arampora village in Awantipora area of the south Kashmir district this morning following specific intelligence input about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said as the forces were conducting searches, terrorists fired upon them, triggering the encounter.

The gunfight is underway and further details are awaited, he said.

(with inputs from PTI)