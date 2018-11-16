Wanted Terrorist Zakir Moosa Spotted In Punjab, Police Releases Posters

Through posters, police has information which can lead them to Zakir Moosa.

The Punjab Police have released posters of Zakir Moosa, the chief of Jammu and Kashmir based Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind terror outfit with reported links to Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

The latest development comes after intelligence agencies informed the police about his movements near Amritsar.

"We had inputs about his (Zakir Moosa's) movements near Amritsar. So we have released wanted posters of him to make public aware and have requested them to tell us if they have any information," said Gurdaspur police officer Swarandeep Singh.

The Punjab Police are on their toes after the intelligence agencies had issued a letter stating that seven members of the terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed were believed to be sighted in Ferozepur. Following the development, the state has been put on high alert.

"We had inputs that some Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists have infiltrated in Punjab through Ferozepur, so we have taken precautionary measures. Extra forces have been deployed along the border. Checking of vehicles is underway," the officer said.

On November 5, the Punjab Police arrested two students associated with Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, in connection with Maqsudan Police Station hand-grenade blasts case of September 14.

The outfit is headed by Zakir Moosa, also known as Zakir Rashid Bhat, who masterminded and guided the attack, involving Shahid Qayoom and Fazil Bashir, who were students of ST Soldier College of Engineering and Technology in Jalandhar.