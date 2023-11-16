Encounter Underway Between Terrorists, Security Forces In J&K's Kulgam

No report of any casualty has so far been received, the officials said. (Representational)

An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Thursday, officials said here.

The security forces had launched a cordon-and-search operation in Nehama village of Kulgam following information about the presence of terrorists in the area, the officials said.

#Encounter has started at Samno, D.H Pora area of #Kulgam district. Police & Security Forces are on the job. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) November 16, 2023

The search operation turned into a gun battle as the terrorists opened fire towards the security personnel, they added.

No report of any casualty has so far been received, the officials said, adding that further details are awaited.

