CRPF Jawan Killed In Encounter In Pulwama, Terrorists Escape

The gunfight broke out between the forces and the holed-up terrorists during a cordon and search operation in the area launched by the Rashtriya Rifles, Special Operations Group of state police and the Central Reserve Police Force. As the security forces tightened the cordon, the terrorists fired at them triggering the encounter.
Taking precautions, the administration suspended the mobile internet service in the district to check rumour-mongering. Rail services between Baramulla town and Bannihal town of Jammu region were also suspended for the day.
Last week, in an encounter in Shopian, five terrorists including an assistant professor of the Sociology department of Kashmir University, Mohammad Rafi Bhat, were killed. Bhat had gone missing just two days before the encounter. In the ensuing protests, five civilians were also killed.
A senior police officer of Shopian district, Shalinder Mishra, asked the terrorists holed up inside a house -- including Hizbul Mujahideen's Saddam Padder, once close to Burhan Wani -- to surrender, police had said.
CommentsPolice brought in Bhat's parents to convince him to surrender, but he refused. A doctorate in Sociology, Bhat had cleared the University Grants Commission's Junior Research Fellowship. He had done research on globalisation and emerging trends in consumerism, a comparative study of rural and urban Kashmir.
With inputs from agencies