CRPF Jawan Killed In Encounter In Pulwama, Terrorists Escape

A CRPF jawan was killed in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district today. The encounter started after the security forces launched a joint operation at Bargam village last night. The forces had information on the presence of three terrorists hiding in a house in the village. In the gunfight, a jawan lost his life as the terrorists escaped. Two residential houses were damaged in the operation.



The gunfight broke out between the forces and the holed-up terrorists during a cordon and search operation in the area launched by the Rashtriya Rifles, Special Operations Group of state police and the Central Reserve Police Force. As the security forces tightened the cordon, the terrorists fired at them triggering the encounter.



Taking precautions, the administration suspended the mobile internet service in the district to check rumour-mongering. Rail services between Baramulla town and Bannihal town of Jammu region were also suspended for the day.



A senior police officer of Shopian district, Shalinder Mishra, asked the terrorists holed up inside a house -- including Hizbul Mujahideen's Saddam Padder, once close to Burhan Wani -- to surrender, police had said.



Police brought in Bhat's parents to convince him to surrender, but he refused. A doctorate in Sociology, Bhat had cleared the University Grants Commission's Junior Research Fellowship. He had done research on globalisation and emerging trends in consumerism, a comparative study of rural and urban Kashmir.



