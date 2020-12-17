Encounter In Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag, Terrorist Arrested

The anti-terror operation took place in Baba Gund Khaleel area in Anantnag district. (Representational)

A terrorist was arrested in an injured condition during an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Baba Gund Khaleel area in Anantnag district following information about presence of terrorists there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after terrorists opened fire on the security forces.

One terrorist was arrested by the security forces in an injured condition and rushed to SMHS hospital in Srinagar, the official said.

He said the arrested terrorist, who sustained bullet injury in the abdomen, was identified as Zaheer Abbas Lone, a resident of Pulwama district.