Encounter Breaks Out Near Srinagar In Jammu And Kashmir

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the evening near the Srinagar-Bandipora road in Mujgund area on the Srinagar outskirts.

All India | | Updated: December 08, 2018 19:07 IST
The forces retaliated ensuing an encounter. (Representational)


Srinagar: 

An encounter broke out Saturday between terrorists and security forces on the outskirts of Srinagar -- the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the evening near the Srinagar-Bandipora road in Mujgund area on the city's outskirts, a police official said.

As the forces were conducting searches, the terrorists fired upon them, he said.

The forces retaliated, ensuing an encounter, the official said.

He said the gunfight was going on and further details were awaited.



SrinagarJammu and KashmirJammu and Kashmir encounter

