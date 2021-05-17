Encounter Breaks Out In Srinagar, Search Operation On

The anti-terror operation is taking place in Khonmoh area in Srinagar. (Representational)

An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Srinagar district in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, the police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Khonmoh area on the outskirts of the city after information was received about the presence of terrorists there, they said.

#Encounter has started at Khanmoh area of #Srinagar. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice - Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) May 17, 2021

The operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists opened fire towards positions of the security forces, the police said.

Further details are awaited.