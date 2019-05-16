Soldier Killed, 3 Terrorists Shot Dead In Encounter In J&K's Pulwama

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

A soldier was killed and three terrorists were shot dead during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama this morning, the police said. Troops of the Central Reserve Police Force, Rashtriya Rifles and Special Operations Group were conducting a search-and-cordon operation when the terrorists fired at them, leading to the encounter.

Two more soldiers and a civilian were injured. The terrorists, believed to be from Jaish-e-Mohammed, were holed up in a house. A fourth body found at the encounter site was of a civilian, who was caught in the crossfire, the police said.

A huge quantity of weapons has been recovered.

Internet has been snapped in the area.

