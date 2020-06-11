Encounter Breaks Out In Jammu And Kashmir's Budgam, Operation Going On

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Budgam after getting information about the presence of terrorists there, a police officer said

Budgam encounter: The security forces came under fire after which they retaliated

New Delhi:

An encounter has broken out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district this morning, the police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Budgam after getting information about the presence of terrorists there, a police officer said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the hiding terrorists fired at the security forces.

The encounter is going on.

With inputs from PTI

