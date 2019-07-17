Encounter Breaks Out Between Terrorists, Security Forces In Sopore

The area has been cordoned off. (Representational)

An exchange of fire took place between terrorists and security forces in Sopore in north Kashmir's Baramulla district today.

The area has been cordoned off. "Brief exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists in Sopore. The area under cordon. Details will follow," said police.

The exchange of fire began after security forces launched cordon and search operation at Gund Brath area of Sopore after inputs of presence of terrorists in the area.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.