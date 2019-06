No loss of life and injuries have been reported so far in the incident.

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Sopore town, Baramulla, in Jammu and Kashmir today.

Earlier in the day, two terrorists, "inspired by the ISIS ideology", were killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, the police said.