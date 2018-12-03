Encounter Break Out In Jammu And Kashmir's Shopian

Authorities have suspended mobile internet services in Shopian district.

All India | Edited by | Updated: December 03, 2018 08:28 IST
The exchange of fire is taking place in Sangram village, police said. (Representational image)


New Delhi: 

An encounter is taking place between security forces and terrorists in Shopian in Jammu and Kashmir.

The security forces launched a search operation after receiving intelligence input about the presence of terrorists in Sangram village, police said.

"As the security forces closed in on the hiding terrorists, they fired triggering the ongoing gunfight," the police said.

Further details awaited

Jammu and KashmirShopian

