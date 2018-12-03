Encounter Break Out In Jammu And Kashmir's Shopian

The exchange of fire is taking place in Sangram village, police said. (Representational image)

An encounter is taking place between security forces and terrorists in Shopian in Jammu and Kashmir.

The security forces launched a search operation after receiving intelligence input about the presence of terrorists in Sangram village, police said.

Exchange of fire between Security forces & #Terrorists at #Shopian. Information is preliminary in nature. @JmuKmrPolice - Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) December 3, 2018

"As the security forces closed in on the hiding terrorists, they fired triggering the ongoing gunfight," the police said.

Authorities have suspended mobile internet services in Shopian district.

Further details awaited