Till the last reports came, the encounter was still on. (File)

Two terrorists were killed in an encounter that broke out this morning in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

A search operation was launched this morning in south Kashmir's Tral area on the basis of intelligence inputs, news agency PTI reported quoting officials.

Terrorists reportedly fired at security personnel when they were conducting search operations. Till the last reports came, the encounter was still on.