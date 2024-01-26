Emmanuel Macron Shares Selfie With PM Modi Ahead Of Republic Day Parade

The Republic Day parade would start with the music of Sankh, Naadswaram, Nagada

French Prime Minister Emmanuel Macron, who is the chief guest at today's Republic Day parade, posted a selfie with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on X - formerly known as Twitter hours before the event.

"My dear friend @NarendraModi , Indian people, My warmest wishes on your Republic Day. Happy and proud to be with you. Let's celebrate!," he said.

The Republic Day parade will start at 10,30 am and run for a duration of 90 minutes.

For the first time ever, the parade will be heralded by over 100 women artists playing Indian musical instruments. The parade would start with the music of Sankh, Naadswaram, Nagada, etc. to be played by these women artists.

PM Modi and Emmanuel Macron yesterday held wide-ranging talks at a 19th century palace that showcases Jaipur's royal heritage to further consolidate bilateral strategic engagement.

The talks took place hours after the French president was accorded a red-carpet welcome in the Pink City that was followed by a PM Modi-Macron roadshow from the astronomical observation site of Jantar Mantar to the iconic Hawa Mahal.

Macron also visited the grand Amber Fort situated on the Aravalli range on the outskirts of Jaipur. The French President's two-day visit to India is taking place as top negotiators from the two sides are eyeing to seal two mega defence deals providing for India's procurement of 26 Rafale-M (marine version) fighter jets and three French designed Scorpene submarines.

PM Modi was the guest of honour at the prestigious Bastille Day Parade in Paris in July last.