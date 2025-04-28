"Infrastructure Top Priority": Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta At NDTV Conclave

Infrastructure development is Delhi's top priority, and the state government has ensured enough funds for capital expenditure in this year's budget, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said at NDTV's Emerging Business- Delhi Chapter Conclave on Monday.

Ms Gupta, who is Delhi's fourth woman chief minister, also slammed the previous AAP government for ignoring the infrastructure needs and focusing only on advertising.

During the interview, she spoke about the major issues that the people of Delhi are facing, including air pollution and waterlogging, and how her newly formed government plans to handle them.

Ms Gupta said she is often asked if she wants to transform Delhi into London or Paris. "But I want to transform it into Delhi itself, a capital that has its own history and culture. It's a mini-India that hosts people from across the country," she said, adding that the city must be modernised with an up-to-date education and health system.

"During the previous regime, a negative image was built of Delhi. The city came to be known for pollution in the air and the Yamuna River. Delhi's image needs a buildup, and the negative aspect should end," she added.

The Chief Minister said the previous government provided only advertisements in the name of solutions. Crores were spent on advertisements, but did anyone benefit, she asked.

Ms Gupta also listed the steps her government has taken so far to combat the twin issues of waterlogging and pollution. She said the dust particles are present in the air around the year, which is why her government has decided to run water sprinklers and smoke guns during all seasons except monsoon.

To check waterlogging at one of the most vulnerable points in the city, she said that an automatic pump has been installed at the Minto Bridge. When the water reaches a certain height, the pump starts working, she said.

She also assured that the Yamuna will be cleaned one day, and the people of Delhi will be able to offer their prayers there.

"Rs 8,000 crore was given to the previous government, but there was no solution. Yamuna in Delhi gets polluted due to 22 drains that carry industrial and domestic waste into the river. The need is to get desilting done and get sewage treatment plants built. Our government has already sanctioned Rs 9,000 crore on the Yamuna project, out of which Rs 500 crore is only for building decentralised treatment plants," she added.

Ms Gupta also addressed the issues being faced by the traders and business communities and highlighted the need for new industrial policies, ease of doing business, and new warehouse policies.

"The government will frame new policies to help businesses. There has been zero development in industrial areas. They neither have a drainage system nor roads. There is no single window system. And there is so much pressure on industrialists. Like beggars, they have to fold their hands before the government. We need to ensure that industrialists like working in Delhi," she added.

Criticising the previous AAP government, Ms Gupta said not a single flyover or a big hospital was made during their tenure. "They only projected themselves as doing a lot for education and health. But there was no capital expenditure. They only gave freebies so that people wouldn't ask about infrastructure, she said.

"Infrastructure is the topmost priority of the Delhi government's budget this year. For the first time, the government is taking care of capital infrastructure," she added.

The Chief Minister also pitched for shifting towards a green industry to tackle issues like pollution.

She also praised the Ayushman Bharat Yojana as a "visionary" scheme that ensures health insurance for all without discrimination. The scheme that covers all residents above 70 was recently implemented in Delhi after her BJP government came to power in February. Comparing it with the US, she said one need not be a taxpayer to avail such benefits in India.

"It's a promise to those above 70, if you cannot reach the government, the government will reach you," she added.

Talking about the Pahalgam terror attack, which left 26 civilians dead in Jammu and Kashmir last week, she said every citizen is today ready to take up a gun and riddle the terrorists with bullets - or sacrifice their lives for the country.

"But I can say no one would get that opportunity. The opportunity we have is to live for the country, not sacrifice ourselves. We must be sensitive. When we go abroad, we become very cultured and follow the basic civic rules. We must do the same in our city. Small steps like maintaining cleanliness and obeying traffic rules can turn this city beautiful," she added.