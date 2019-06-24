Email Us Issues To Be Raised In Assembly: DMK Chief MK Stalin

MK Stalin tweeted "Let your voice drive our progress"

DMK President MK Stalin on Monday asked the people of Tamil Nadu to e-mail them the issues that need to be raised in the ensuing Assembly session beginning on June 28.

"Every voice matters and deserves to be heard. In the upcoming assembly session, starting from 28th June, DMK will ensure that our collective concerns - from water crisis and farmer distress to unemployment - will be discussed," he tweeted.

"What are the other issues (including your constituency issues) that you think requires the immediate attention of the assembly? Email us at Voiceof TN@dmk.in," Mr Stalin said in a tweet.

"Let your voice drive our progress," he said.