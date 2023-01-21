'Amazing Tweets From Other Countries': Elon Musk Reveals Next Twitter Update

Tweets will be translated before being recommended, Elon Musk asserted. (File)

Twitter will soon start translating and recommending tweets from other countries and cultures, announced Elon Musk this morning. Besides, the next update on the microblogging platform will be to stop switching users to recommended tweets from their custom settings, he said.

In coming months, Twitter will translate & recommend amazing tweets from people in other countries & cultures — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 21, 2023

"In coming months, Twitter will translate & recommend amazing tweets from people in other countries & cultures. There are epic tweets in other countries every day (Japan especially)," said the billionaire who has unleashed a storm of changes to the platform since he acquired it last year.

Tweets will be translated before being recommended, he asserted.

"Next Twitter update will remember whether you were on For You (ie recommended), Following or list you made & stop switching you back to recommended tweets," said Mr Musk in another tweet.

Earlier this month, he had announced several other updates including left-right swipe feature to toggle between recommended and followed tweets, and a bookmark button. He had also confirmed that Twitter will launch the "long-form" tweet feature in February.