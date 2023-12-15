'Wokeism Has...': Elon Musk Slams Microsoft Word's Inclusivity Feature

Elon Musk has slammed Microsoft Word's inclusivity feature. (File)

Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk has claimed that Microsoft Word, one of the most used word processing software across the world, criticises users for using words that are deemed non-inclusive.

Musk shared a screenshot on X (formerly Twitter), revealing a blue squiggly line under the word "insane," with MS Word suggesting an alternative due to its perceived implication of mental health bias. “Microsoft Word now scolds you if you use words that aren't ‘inclusive'!” he wrote as the caption.

The tech billionaire shared a second screenshot where he wrote "11000 lbs” on Word, but the platform showed a suggestion: "Perspectives - Consider a different perspective,” noting, "11,000 lbs (about 4989.51 kg)" and "11,000 lbs (about twice the weight of an elephant)." In the caption, Musk wrote, "And this too."

Microsoft Word's inclusivity feature encourages users to use language that is more mindful and inclusive. It identifies words or phrases that may be perceived as biased and suggests alternatives, promoting awareness and sensitivity in language use.

While some appreciate this feature for fostering inclusivity, others, like Elon Musk, have criticised it, raising discussions about balancing inclusivity with the freedom of expression.

In a follow-up tweet, Musk expressed his concern about "wokeism" infiltrating various aspects of life, stating, "Wokeism has literally infiltrated everything on this planet. We must stop it."

Some users defended the feature, with one user commenting under Mr Musk's post, “You mean inclusivity = wokeism ?”

Another user stated, "We have far bigger problems than a word suggestion."

Meanwhile, others supported and agreed with Mr Musk. One user expressed concern, stating, "That's →insane← We soon will be prosecuted if we point our finger at something or someone because they may decide that it is offensive."

A few added, “Definitely we must stop it now.”

Another added, “We all know at some point, they are going to try and rewrite the Constitution and other documents to remove references to “man”. I think this could potentially result in a Civil War and I am not kidding about that.”

Microsoft Word doesn't prevent users from typing specific words, but instead, it suggests alternative words or issues warnings about potentially non-inclusive language. It also provides users with the option to turn off the inclusivity feature if they prefer. Users can access the settings menu to disable it.