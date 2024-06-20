Elite SPG Forces, Marcos Commandos Across Srinagar As PM Modi Visits

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Jammu and Kashmir today for a two-day visit that will draw global attention, with its highlight being a yoga programme on the banks of Srinagar's Dal Lake tomorrow. This is his first visit to the Union Territory after being elected for a historic third term.

The Prime Minister will travel via helicopter from Srinagar's technical airport to Badami Bagh, proceeding to Raj Bhavan and then onwards to SKICC by road. With PM Modi's visit coming amid a spate of terror attacks in the Union Territory, massive security drills have been taking place in and around Srinagar. Security measures are stringent, with designated "red zones" restricting movement in these areas, secured by elite SPG (Special Protection Group) personnel.

The entire area, including Raj Bhavan and SKICC, has been subject to thorough security sweeps throughout the night, an official confirmed, highlighting the deployment of Marcos and SPG units to safeguard the venue facing Dal Lake.

In addition to SPG, Marco commandos of the navy are stationed around the SKICC. Hundreds of security personnel are on duty throughout the city with mobile security bunkers, sophisticated weapons, and high-tech surveillance devices.

"It is a multi-tier security. As per the security protocols, the high-alert security arrangement has been made here," IGP Kashmir Zone Vidhi Kumar Birdi told NDTV.

Around 4,000 people are expected to attend Friday's yoga session at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Complex or SKICC, located on the banks of Dal Lake.

The visit adheres strictly to SPG's 'Blue Book' guidelines, which outline detailed security protocols mandated by the Ministry of Home Affairs. The Blue Book mandates that three days before any visit by the prime minister, the SPG holds a Advance Security Liaison with everyone involved in securing the event, including Intelligence Bureau officials in the concerned state, state police officials and the concerned district magistrate.

Meanwhile Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) is trying to get maximum mileage by Prime Minister Narendra Modi first visit to Kashmir after he took oath for the third time.

In addition to participating in International Yoga Day celebrations, PM Modi is scheduled to launch and lay the foundation for 84 development projects worth over Rs. 1,500 crore, encompassing crucial infrastructure sectors across Jammu and Kashmir. The Prime Minister's itinerary also includes interactions with young achievers and the distribution of government service appointment letters.

"Many events have been planned as in coming months J&K is all set for assembly elections. Yuva Shakti is the focus of the PM so he would be meeting lot of young achiever's also," states a senior BJP leader.

Prime Minister Modi will land in Srinagar on June 20 around 6 pm and participate in the 'Empowering Youth, Transforming J&K' event at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar.

At 6.30 pm, PM Modi will participate in the 10th International Day of Yoga event at SKICC in Srinagar. He will address the gathering on the occasion and participate in the CYP yoga session.

"PM will also be inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of multiple development projects in J&K," explains an official.

Meanwhile, amidst these developments, Jammu and Kashmir Police have made their first arrest in connection with the Reasi terror attack that took place on June 9. "Nine people were killed and 33 others were injured after a bus carrying pilgrims from Shiv Khori cave shrine to Katra in Reasi district came under a terrorist attack in Teryath village," a senior official stated.