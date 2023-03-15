Elephant Found Dead In Odisha's Ganjam, 2nd Case In 2 Days

At least eight elephants have died in the district in the last eight months. (Representational)

Two days after the death of a tusker, Odisha forest officials have found another carcass of an elephant in Ganjam district on Wednesday.

The female elephant was found dead at Tiliki forest on the Ganjam-Kandhamal district border in Ghumusar North Division, an official said.

The age of the animal is around 30 years, and the cause of its death could be ascertained only after post-mortem examination, said Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Sudarshan Behera.

On Monday, forest personnel had found the carcass of a 30-year-old tusker near Gambhari Gochha village in Muzagarh forest range.

At least eight elephants have died in the district in the last eight months, including seven in Ghumusar North Division due to different reasons, forest department sources said.

