EVMs Have Strengthened People's Right To Vote, Says Nitish Kumar

Nitish Kumar supports VVPAT-fitted Electronic Voting Machines. (File)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today supported use of VVPAT-fitted Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

"My stand is very clear on Electronic Voting Machines. I don't agree with people who question it. It is perfectly fine. And when there will be VVPAT (voter verifiable paper audit trail) machines at every polling booth, there will be no problem at all," he said.

"I don't agree with the things that are being said about EVMs. EVMs have strengthened people's right to vote."

The Janata Dal-United leader said elections earlier would see both bogus voting and physical capture of voting stations.

"This will not be possible now with EVMs and VVPAT machines at polling booths," he said.