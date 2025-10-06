Electoral Roll, Unemployment, Migration Key Agendas In Bihar Polls

Rising unemployment, demand for special status, SIR, and caste-based reservations are set to dominate the narrative in the Bihar assembly elections, as the ruling NDA and the Opposition INDIA bloc prepare to fight the high-stakes polls next month.

The Election Commission on Monday announced a two-phase poll in the state, with voting to be held on November 6 and 11 and counting scheduled on November 14.

Besides Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who is seen as past his political prime but remains a formidable presence, the NDA also includes allies such as Jitan Ram Manjhi, Chirag Paswan and Upendra Kushwaha, along with the BJP as the principal constituent.

The Mahagathbandhan is helmed by the RJD-Congress combine, which joined hands with the CPI(ML) Liberation and other alliance partners.

The grand alliance would seek to draw inspiration from its better-than-expected performance in 2020.

Elections are likely to be fought mainly on the following issues:

Special Intensive Revision: It will be the core issue in the polls, as INDIA bloc leaders have been continuously accusing the Election Commission of indulging in 'vote theft', even though the poll panel has categorically denied the charge.

It will be the core issue in the polls, as INDIA bloc leaders have been continuously accusing the Election Commission of indulging in 'vote theft', even though the poll panel has categorically denied the charge. The Opposition is likely to target the NDA over alleged deterioration in law and order across the state. The ruling coalition, however, maintains that the situation is under control and law enforcement agencies are functioning effectively.

Several welfare measures recently announced by the NDA government at the Centre and state will be raised by the ruling parties to woo voters, while the Opposition will highlight issues which were not addressed by the Nitish Kumar government.

recently announced by the NDA government at the Centre and state will be raised by the ruling parties to woo voters, while the Opposition will highlight issues which were not addressed by the Nitish Kumar government. Migration from the state, especially among youth seeking employment, will be another major issue for the Opposition. Leaders from the INDIA bloc are expected to criticise the NDA government for failing to generate adequate job opportunities within the state.

from the state, especially among youth seeking employment, will be another major issue for the Opposition. Leaders from the INDIA bloc are expected to criticise the NDA government for failing to generate adequate job opportunities within the state. Special Status for Bihar: Though Nitish Kumar has long championed the demand for special status to Bihar, the Opposition is expected to use this issue to attack the NDA, arguing that the demand has remained unfulfilled despite the JD(U)'s alliance with the BJP at the Centre.

Though Nitish Kumar has long championed the demand for special status to Bihar, the Opposition is expected to use this issue to attack the NDA, arguing that the demand has remained unfulfilled despite the JD(U)'s alliance with the BJP at the Centre. Quotas: Both the NDA and the INDIA bloc claim credit for the increased reservation for deprived communities following the caste-based survey conducted in the state. With Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pushing for a national caste census, the elections may see a return of the "Mandal versus Kamandal" narrative, pitting social justice politics against Hindutva-driven ideology.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)