Electoral Bonds Data: Top 10 Donors To Political Parties

The Election Commission today uploaded electoral bonds data that it got from the SBI

The Election Commission today uploaded electoral bonds data that it got from the SBI, following a Supreme Court order. The Election Commission said it has "consistently and categorically weighed in favour of disclosure and transparency, a position reflected in the proceedings of the Hon'ble Supreme Court and noted in the order also".

Here are the top 10 donors to political parties:

Future Gaming and Hotel Services PR - Rs 1,368 crore

Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd - Rs 966 crore

Qwik Supply Chain Pvt Ltd - Rs 410 crore

Vedanta Ltd - Rs 400 crore

Haldia Energy Ltd - Rs 377 crore

Bharti Group - Rs 247 crore

Essel Mining & Industries Ltd - Rs 224 crore

Western UP Power Transmission Company Ltd - Rs 220 crore

Keventer Foodpark Infra Ltd - Rs 195 crore

Madanlal Ltd - Rs 185 crore

State Bank of India (SBI) said the data pertains to electoral bonds purchased and redeemed between April 12, 2019 and February 15, 2024. A total of 22,217 bonds were bought during this period, SBI had told the Supreme Court.