Karnataka High Court Stays Probe Against Nirmala Sitharaman In Poll Bonds Case

The Karnataka High Court on Monday stayed further investigation against Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and other top BJP leaders in a case linked to now-scrapped poll bonds scheme.

The relief came just days after an FIR was registered against the Finance Minister in Bengaluru.

The complaint was filed by Adarsh Iyer of the Janaadhikara Sangharsha Sanghatane (JSP), accusing Ms Sitharaman and others of orchestrating an extortion racket under the guise of electoral bonds.

The petitioner had alleged alleges that corporate entities were coerced into purchasing electoral bonds to the tune of thousands of crores, citing raids conducted by the Enforcement Directorate or ED as a pressure tactic. These electoral bonds were purportedly cashed by BJP leaders at both national and state levels.

It further claims that the electoral bonds scheme facilitated the accumulation of illicit funds for political purposes, with Ms Sitharaman and other senior BJP leaders involved in the process.

