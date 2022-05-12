Elections to 57 Rajya Sabha seats on June 10

Elections to 52 Rajya Sabha seats spread across 15 states will take place on June 10. The maximum number of seats, 11, lie in Uttar Pradesh. It is followed by Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu -- six seats each are up for election in each state.

Other states where elections are due include Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Jharkhand and Haryana.

Last month, the BJP managed to cross the 100 mark in the upper house of parliament following the biennial elections, becoming the first party to do so since 1990.

The party won three more seats -- one each from Assam, Tripura and Nagaland -- ending up with 101 MPs in the Upper House.

The Rajya Sabha has 245 members, the majority mark stands at 123.