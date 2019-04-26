'Others Have Children Too': Uddhav Thackeray's Hits Out At Sharad Pawar

Uddhav Thackeray said that his party, Shiv Sena has fielded son of a head-loader worker in Satara. (File)

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray said Thursday that NCP chief Sharad Pawar only thought of his family while distributing tickets for the Lok Sabha elections.

Mr Thackeray was addressing a campaign rally in Maval constituency, where the NCP has fielded Parth Pawar, Sharad Pawar's grand-nephew and senior party leader Ajit Pawar's son.

Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule is seeking re-election from Baramati.

"If not me, my son. If not son, my nephew. Do others have no children?" the Sena chief said.

"In Satara, we fielded son of a Mathadi (head-loader) worker," he added.

Parth Pawar is facing Shiv Sena's Shrirang Barne in Maval.

The NDA has resolved to abolish Article 370 of the Constitution which gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and ensure that anti-nationals "get hanged" through the sedition law, Mr Thackeray said.

Calling Bangladesh an "enemy", he said late Sena patriarch Bal Thackeray had called for Bangladeshis to be kicked out of the country.

"(West) Bengal has many artists. However Mamata Banerjee has to call artists from outside. Will you vote for those who call artists from Bangladesh to win elections?" he asked, referring to Bangladeshi actors allegedly campaigning for the Trinamool Congress.

