Lok Sabha Polls 2019: 'Tejashwi Surrounded By RSS Men': Brother Tej Pratap Yadav's New Grouse

Tejashwi Yadav has been at the receiving end of his brother Tej Pratap's attacks over the past few days

Tej Pratap Yadav, the older son of jailed RJD chief Lalu Yadav, on Wednesday let loose another tirade against his younger brother Tejashwi Yadav, accusing him of not listening to him as he is "surrounded by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) men".

"Tejashwi RSS ke dalla ke chakkar mein pad gaye hain (Tejashwi is surrounded by RSS men)", Tej Pratap Yadav said at an election meeting in Jehanabad, where he was campaigning for Chandra Prakash, the candidate of his newly-floated outfit Lalu-Rabri Morcha.

He has been openly campaigning against the official RJD (Rashtriya Janata Dal) candidate in Jehanabad constituency for the last one week.

Tej Pratap Yadav said his younger brother was not listening to him, was rejecting his advice and "neglecting" him.

The 30-year-old also claimed that had his father Lalu Prasad Yadav been out of jail, he would have joined him.

Appealing to people to vote for his Lalu-Rabri Morcha, Tej Pratap Yadav said, "The RJD candidate from Jehanabad, Surendra Yadav, is not suitable as he has twice contested unsuccessfully from the seat. He is a weak candidate. I appeal to the people to support my candidate."

He also insisted that the Lalu-Rabri Morcha was a part of the RJD.

Tej Pratap Yadav launched the Morcha last month after allegedly being sidelined in his party. RJD chief Lalu Yadav has been in a government hospital in Ranchi since his conviction in fodder scam cases.

The RJD is contesting 19 of Bihar's 40 seats, the Congress nine and smaller parties are contesting 12 seats, according to the "mahagathbandhan" seat-sharing deal for the national election.

Bihar has two more rounds of voting on May 12 and May 19.

