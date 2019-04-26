Lok Sabha Elections: SP Is 'Samapt Party', BSP 'Bilkul Samapt Party' Says KP Maurya

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya addresses an election rally

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Thursday said Samajwadi Party is a "Samapt (finished) Party" and Bahujan Samaj Party is a "Bilkul Samapt (completely finished) Party".

"I always say SP is a ''Samapt Party'' and BSP is a ''Bilkul Samapt Party''," said Maurya in an election rally.

Criticising the Congress party, the Deputy Chief Minister claimed that his party will win both Amethi and Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh. "You have already worked towards finishing off the Congress party in Uttar Pradesh. They are breathing through two seats - Amethi and Raebareli but this time there will be "Lotus" on both of them," he said.

Last week, Mr Maurya had slammed Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) chief Mayawati over her remarks that "Mulayam Singh not a "Fake OBC" leader like PM Modi".

Launching a scathing attack on Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and the BSP supremo, Mr Maurya said, "It is Mayawati's anxiety that is making her say so. On one hand, you have "nakli bhatija" (fake nephew) on other you have "nakli bua" (fake aunt). They are insulting the Prime Minister by using such language."

The remaining 64 seats of Uttar Pradesh will go to polls in the next five phases of elections and counting of votes will take place on May 23.



