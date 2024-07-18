Akhilesh Yadav Posts A 'Monsoon Offer', Party Leader Says Message To BJP

Akhilesh Yadav has been taking swipe at the BJP amid reports of infighting

Taking a swipe at the BJP amid talk of infighting within the Yogi Adityanath government, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has put out a cryptic post on X that has set off a buzz. Now a Lok Sabha MP from Kannauj, Akhilesh Yadav posted today. "Monsoon offer: bring 100, form the government."

मानसून ऑफ़र: सौ लाओ, सरकार बनाओ! — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) July 18, 2024

The short post appeared to be a replug of Mr Yadav's past "offer" to Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. In an interview to AajTak, Mr Yadav had called Mr Maurya a "very weak man". "He had dreamt of becoming Chief Minister, he should get 100 MLAs. He had once claimed that he has the support of over a 100 MLAs. He should get them, Samajwadi Party will support him (for Chief Minister)," he had said, adding that the former UP BJP chief is with the party despite being humiliated.

Mr Yadav's post today is being seen as another veiled swipe at Mr Maurya, who sparked a buzz in political circles after his "organisation bigger than the government" in the party gathering in Uttar Pradesh. The remark was widely seen as a veiled attack on Chief Minister Adityanath, who has said "overconfidence" cost the BJP in UP in this general election.

A senior Samajwadi Party leader has told news agency PTI that Mr Yadav's 'monsoon offer' post on X was a message to those in BJP who wanted to switch over.

"The SP won 111 seats in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections and if we get the support of 100 dissatisfied BJP MLAs, then we will easily form the government," the Samajwadi Party leader explained.

The BJP's poor showing in Uttar Pradesh has intensified friction with the organisation and set off a buzz over a tussle between Yogi Adityanath and Keshav Prasad Maurya. Supporters of the two leaders are blaming each other for the poll debacle.

The BJP's central leadership is watching too. It has asked state leaders to resolve differences and concentrate on the upcoming bypolls for 10 Assembly seats. Party sources have also rejected reports of a possible change in state leadership.

"There will be no change in leadership until then. They have asked us to fix things and advised against complaints at this time," a source said.

Mr Yadav, meanwhile, is taking potshots at the ruling party. In a swipe at the BJP yesterday, Mr Yadav had said the people of Uttar Pradesh are fed up with the "game of thrones". This drew a sharp response from Mr Maurya, who stressed that the BJP has strong governments and organisation at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh and the Samajwadi Party has no chance of a comeback.