Watch: Priyanka Gandhi Stops Convoy, Shakes Hands With PM Modi Supporters

Elections 2019: Priyanka Gandhi shook hands with people who shouted pro-PM Modi slogans at her.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who was campaigning in Madhya Pradesh on Monday, stopped her convoy while driving from the airport to greet supporters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, taking them by surprise.

Ms Gandhi's convoy was passing through a busy road when a group of people standing by the road, including young boys, shouted "Modi, Modi".

Suddenly, Priyanka Gandhi stopped her convoy, stepped out of her black Tata Safari SUV and walked up to the BJP supporters. She was followed by her security personnel, the Special Protection Group.

She shook hands with them and said, "Aap apni jagah aur mai apni jagah (You are where you are and I am where I am). All the best."

The young BJP supporters, surprised at this unexpected act, wished Priyanka Gandhi all the best. One of them was even seen clicking her photo.

The Congress leader then kicked off her road show from Raj Mohalla area of the city accompanied by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

The Congress leader earlier in the day also broke security protocol during a public meeting in Ratlam Lok Sabha constituency when she jumped off wooden fencing and got closer to the women party supporters to posed for selfies with them.

