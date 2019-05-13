Watch: Priyanka Gandhi Jumps Over Barricade To Meet Supporters

Priyanka Gandhi, Congress general secretary, climbed the wooden barricade separating her from a crowd.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was seen jumping the barricade and plunging into a sea of people after a public rally in Madhya Pradesh, reviving memories of her grandmother Indira Gandhi.

At the Nehru Stadium in Ratlam, Priyanka Gandhi, one of the most protected leaders in India, was seen approaching the audience after her speech in support of Congress candidate Kantilal Bhuria.

It is a venue where she had last come with her mother Sonia Gandhi in 2009. Her grandmother Indira Gandhi and great-grandfather Jawaharlal Nehru have also been to this stadium in the past.

As cries of "Priyanka didi" rose, the Congress general secretary climbed the wooden barricade separating her from a crowd of mostly women.

In a red cotton sari, she climbed over, as her security personnel - the Special Protection Group - also rushed and jumped to catch up.

On the other side, she clasped many outstretched hands and smiled for selfies while briskly walking along. The men in her security detail had several anxious moments as she took the impromptu walk-past.

Comparisons were drawn to a well-known photograph of Indira Gandhi bending and crossing a barricade at a rally.

Priyanka Gandhi, 47, joined politics in January but has for years been seen to be a natural at public meetings with her charisma and charm. "The BJP is trying to mislead you with its lies. If you strengthen the Congress then you will empower yourself," she said at the rally.

Eight seats in Madhya Pradesh will vote in the seventh and last phase of the national election. In December, the Congress took power in the state, ending the BJP's 15-year rule.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.