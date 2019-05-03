'Will Create Jal Shakti Ministry To Fight Water Scarcity': PM Modi

Elections 2019: PM Modi said the Jal Shakti ministry would ensure optimal utilisation of water.

There will be a dedicated ministry at the Centre to fight water scarcity in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in Rajasthan on Friday. The ministry would be named as “Jal Shakti Ministry”.



"In this region, water scarcity is an issue and I am aware of it. We have decided to constitute a dedicated ministry called “Jal Shakti Ministry”, to fight the issue. It will happen for the first time in India," he said at an election rally in Hindaun.



The ministry would ensure optimal utilisation of water, PM Modi said.



The Prime Minister promised that he would do his best to ensure that the people in Rajasthan get adequate water. "Modi will give his all to get water in this region," he added.

The second phase of voting for 12 Lok Sabha seats will take place in the fifth phase of elections on May 6. Rest 13 seats voted on April 29. Counting of votes will be held on May 23.

