Election 2019: 'Arvind Kejriwal Stooped So Low...': Gautam Gambhir Files Defamation Case

Gautam Gambhir demanded an "unconditional" apology from Arvind Kejriwal, Atishi and Manish Sisodia.

Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir, the BJP's East Delhi candidate, has sued Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia and the Aam Aadmi Party's star candidate Atishi after her party on Thursday accused him of circulating offensive pamphlets on her.

"I condemn what has happened. I am from a family where I have been taught to respect women. I didn't know CM Arvind Kejriwal would stoop so low. I have filed a defamation case," Mr Gambhir said this morning.

The former cricketer has demanded the AAP leaders to withdraw their "false statements".

On Thursday, Atishi broke down at a press conference called by the AAP, where leaders displayed a pamphlet full of religious and sexist attacks on the candidate. "If Gambhir can stoop so low to defeat a strong woman like me, how can he ensure security for women as an MP?" asked the 37-year-old Oxford alumnus.

Vehemently denying the allegations, Gautam Gambhir demanded an "unconditional apology" from the AAP trio.



Mr Gambhir, 37, also pledged to quit politics, even if it meant resigning the day he won the election, if AAP proved its charge.

Manish Sisodia responded with a tweet tagging Mr Gambhir, "You should apologise for your cheap tricks. We will file a defamation case. How dare you distribute the pamphlets an shamelessly accuse the Chief Minister."

The Delhi Commission For Women issued a notice to the Delhi Police asking whether it has registered an First Information Report or FIR over the circulation of the derogatory pamphlets.

Gautam Gambhir joined the BJP in March and was chosen as the BJP's East Delhi candidate for the national election. He faces Oxford alumus Atishi of the AAP and Arvinder Singh Lovely of the Congress.

The escalation in the AAP-BJP war took place as campaigning tapered down for voting in Delhi on Sunday for the national election. All seven seats of Delhi are with the BJP.

Today is the last day of campaigning in the capital. The votes will be counted on May 23.

