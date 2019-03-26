Chhattisgarh Chief Minister's Father Wants Congress Ticket To 'Defeat' PM

Nand Kumar Baghel said "I will contest to defeat him (Narendra Modi) and make Rahul Gandhi the next PM"

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's father Nand Kumar Baghel on Monday expressed his willingness to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing reporters outside the Congress office in Raipur, he said, "I want to contest the election against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. If Congress gives me a ticket, I will contest to defeat him and make Rahul Gandhi the next Prime Minister of India."

Calling the prime minister a "dictator", Nand Kumar Baghel said, "He has made false promises to the country. Congress should field me against him."

"Congress party should not ally with regional parties and if the alliance happens, it should happen only on condition that Rahul Gandhi will be the next prime minister," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is again set to contest the general elections from Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency, the seat from which he won in 2014 polls.

The Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to be conducted in seven phases. The counting of votes will be done on May 23.



