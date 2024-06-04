Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results LIVE: From PM Modi To Rahul Gandhi, Key Contests In 2024 Polls

Election Results 2024: The counting is underway in 543 Lok Sabha seats

The counting is underway for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 to decide the electoral fate of several leaders across the political spectrum. The seven-phased voting took place in 543 Lok Sabha seats between April 19 and June 1.

While the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA is aiming for 400 seats, the Opposition INDIA bloc is confident of winning around 295 seats.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh are among the senior BJP leaders in the contest, while key opposition leaders include former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party boss Akhilesh Yadav and AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi.

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results LIVE: A Look At Who Is Leading In Key Seats

Narendra Modi: The Prime Minister is seeking a third term from Varanasi. He is pitted against Congress leader and INDIA bloc candidate Ajay Rai. The counting is underway.

Amit Shah: The Union Home Minister is contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Gandhinagar seat. He is up against Congress candidate Sonal Patel. The counting is underway.

Rahul Gandhi: The Congress MP is contesting the elections from two Lok Sabha seats -- Wayanad in Kerala and Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli. He is up against BJP's Dinesh Pratap Singh in UP and BJP's K Surendran and CPI-M's Annie Raja in Wayanad. The counting is underway.

Akhilesh Yadav: Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party supremo is contesting the Lok Sabha polls from Kannauj. He is facing incumbent MP and BJP leader Subrat Pathak. The counting is underway.

Asaduddin Owaisi: Four-time MP and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief is fighting from the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency against BJP's actor-turned-politician Madhavi Latha. The counting is currently underway.

Rajnath Singh: The Defence Minister is seeking a third term from Lucknow Lok Sabha seat. He is facing SP's Ravidas Mehrotra and BSP candidate Sarwar Malik. The counting is currently underway.

Smriti Irani: The Union minister Smriti Irani is contesting again from UP's Amethi, where she scored a stunning victory against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the 2019 Lok Sabha election. The Congress has fielded Kishori Lal Sharma, a Gandhi family loyalist, in the prestige seat. The counting is currently underway.

Omar Abdullah: Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir is contesting from the Baramulla seat. The Mehbooba Mufti-led PDP has fielded Rajya Sabha MP Fayaz Ahmad Mir in Baramulla. The third heavyweight in the seat is Sajad Lone, who leads the Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference. The counting is underway.

Shashi Tharoor: Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister is aiming to retain the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat in Kerala for the fourth time. He is pitted against Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar and CPI's Pannyan Raveendran. The counting is underway.

Hema Malini: The actor-turned-politician, who has represented the Mathura constituency since 2014, is again contesting from the UP Lok Sabha seat against Congress' Mukesh Dhangar. The counting is underway.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury: The Congress MP is up against former Indian cricketer Yusuf Pathan, the TMC's face in West Bengal's Baharampur. The counting is underway.

Piyush Goyal: The Union Minister of Commerce and Industries has been fielded from the Mumbai North Lok Sabha against Congress candidate Bhushan Patil.