Watch: After BJP's Win, Piyush Goyal Takes 'Moye Moye' Dig At Rahul Gandhi

The video has accumulated more than 832,000 views and over 20,000 likes.

If you are an ardent social media user you must have come across the viral 'Moye Moye' trend by now. This viral sensation originated from a Serbian song that gained massive traction on TikTok and subsequently spread to various social media platforms. Indian users have incorporated this tune into videos, hilarious memes, and other creative content. Now, following this social media trend, Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Piyush Goyal also hopped on it and used this song to mock Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

After Congress faced a significant defeat in the assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, Mr Goyal took a dig at the party leader. He shared an old video of Mr Gandhi talking about losing government in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. The minister added the viral "Moye Moye" song in the background and wrote, "Rahul ji's prediction came true," in Hindi.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared, the video has accumulated more than 832,000 views and over 20,000 likes.

Notably, the video the BJP minister used is from a press conference held by Mr Gandhi in October. Soon after the announcement of the election schedule in five states, Mr Gandhi while replying to a question on the party's prospects mistakenly said that the government in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Chhattisgarh were going.

"In Madhya Pradesh, their state government is going, the government is also going in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh and also in Telangana. Sorry, I spoke wrongly. You confused me," Mr Gandhi said before soon correcting himself.

Also Read | "Death In His Family, Still...": PM Modi Praises BJP Chief After Poll Wins

"In Chhattisgarh, we have our government and it is coming back as also in Rajasthan. but BJP's government in Madhya Pradesh is going. In Telangana too their (BRS) government is going and ours is coming. Seriously speaking, the atmosphere is very positive," he added.

Mr Goyal's post came after the Congress party suffered a huge loss in assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. The Congress only led in Telangana, winning 65 seats in the 119-member Telangana assembly. The BJP, on the other hand, won 163 out of 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh, 115 out of 199 seats in Rajasthan and 54 out of 90 seats in Chhattisgarh.

