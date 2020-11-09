Election Results 2020: When, Where And How To Watch Counting Of Votes For Bihar Assembly Election

Votes polled for the Bihar assembly election 2020 will be counted on Tuesday.

Votes polled for the closely watched Bihar assembly election 2020 will be counted on Tuesday, and the results declared later that evening. You can watch Bihar election results live on NDTV 24x7 or ndtv.com/live to track the fastest and the most accurate developments. You can visit ndtv.com for the latest constituency-wise results, track prominent contestants and follow live updates from the newsroom. The ndtv.com website will feature cutting-edge graphics and detailed insight into the results. From present vote share to past results readers will be able to find the complete lowdown on ndtv.com.

You can also check all real-time trends and results of the Bihar assembly elections will be available on Election Commission's website and voter helpline app tomorrow from 8:00 am.

Nearly 58 per cent of the total 2.35 crore electors exercised their franchise in the third and final round of polling in Bihar Saturday as voting concluded in the first major election in the country since outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Tejashwi Yadav's party - the Rashtriya Janata Dal - which most exit polls predicted will gain majority in the state assembly elections -- has warned its workers and supporters to maintain discipline on the counting day, whatever the outcome of the election.

An aggregate of opinion polls released after the third and final round of polls suggest that Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandhan might have an edge over the NDA. NDTV's poll of polls says the opposition coalition will win 128 of Bihar's 243 seats and the NDA, 99. Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) is given six seats. But, who will actually get the magic figure of 122 in the house of 243 will be known only after the votes are counted on Tuesday.

The Election Commission has made elaborate arrangements for counting of votes on November 10 for the Bihar assembly polls as the state awaits results of closely-fought election.

The poll panel said it has set up a total of 55 counting centres, housing 414 halls, spread across all the 38 districts of the state that voted in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7.