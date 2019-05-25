PM Modi Spells Out Five-Point Code Of Conduct For NDA Lawmakers

PM Modi today addressed the new lawmakers in parliament's central hall (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance for the first time since his massive national election victory, had five commandments for newly-elected lawmakers who gathered at parliament's Central Hall on Saturday.

Stay away from VIP culture, was a key advice from the prime minister. "This country hates VIP culture. We should not be offended if there is checking at airports," PM Modi advised, pointing out that if any member caused trouble at the airport, someone would click pictures and put them on social media.

"It didn't cost us much to remove lal battis (red beacons), but it sent a good message to the country."

He also warned lawmakers against making statements on the media, which was seen by some as directed at controversial first-timers like Pragya Singh Thakur, who has made a series of outrageous statements.

"Stay away from chapaas (being written about in print) and dikhaas (being on television). If you can avoid it, then you can avoid a lot of problems," PM Modi told NDA lawmakers.

The Prime Minister also advised, "stay away from people who offer help. Don't give in to recommendation ...this is dilli ki hawaa (a Delhi thing)."

He urged members not to fall for media speculation on possible ministers and portfolios.

"Many Narendra Modis have sprouted in this country and they have formed cabinets," he quipped, adding, "Ministers are not made on the pages of a newspaper, nor removed."

The Prime Minister advised the lawmakers to bring change in their tone, their conduct and thinking.